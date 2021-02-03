NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in NewAge by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NewAge by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

