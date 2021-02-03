Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 363,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

