Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

