Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.58

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 11754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

