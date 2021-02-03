Nexty (NTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,161.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Nexty has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $3,161.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00138936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00242712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00038657 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty launched on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

