Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 6.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 11,999,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,526,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nikola by 4,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 633,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,480,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

