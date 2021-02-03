Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIO will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIO.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $35,650,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $32,437,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

