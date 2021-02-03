Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 578.5 days.

NPEGF stock remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Wednesday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.45.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

