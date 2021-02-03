Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,020,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NISTF stock remained flat at $$12.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.