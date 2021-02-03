Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.15

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.