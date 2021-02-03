Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000.

EPRT stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

