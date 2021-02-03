Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 144,300 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3,206.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

AM stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

