Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 69.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

