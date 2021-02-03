Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 76,865.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,850 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

