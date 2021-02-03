Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE CIM opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

