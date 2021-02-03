Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.46 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

