Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,850 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 3,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Colony Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,144,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Colony Capital by 22.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

CLNY stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

