Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 2,940.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,176.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,700. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WKHS opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

