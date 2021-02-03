Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 98,765 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,765 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

