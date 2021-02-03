Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.96. 1,085,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,037,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

