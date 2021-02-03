NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,012.0 days.

NN Group stock remained flat at $$41.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. NN Group has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $44.63.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

