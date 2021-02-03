Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Noah has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Noah by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Noah by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

