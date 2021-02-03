Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Trading Down 28.6%

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) shares were down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 13,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

