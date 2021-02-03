NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

