Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $26.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

