Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,843 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth about $5,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $374.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

