Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.7 days.

Shares of NDCVF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

