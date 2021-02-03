Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.74. 7,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

