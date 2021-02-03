Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $94,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3,184.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

