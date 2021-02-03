Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 42.5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price shot up 42.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. 5,646,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,310,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$407.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Milau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$82,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,647.50.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.