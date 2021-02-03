Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,525. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

