Novare Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.41. 268,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

