Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.