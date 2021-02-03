Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.06. 127,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.20 and its 200-day moving average is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.