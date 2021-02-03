Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $5.17 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $234.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

