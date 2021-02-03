Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,905. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.

