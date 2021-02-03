Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,024 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

