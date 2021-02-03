NPCoin (NPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $278.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $425,837.97 and approximately $278.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007390 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

