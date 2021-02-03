NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 160,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,591,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

