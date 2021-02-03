NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $112.33 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00139304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00247498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038146 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,093,095,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.