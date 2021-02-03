Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 52.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 298.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.