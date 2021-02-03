Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

