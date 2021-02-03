Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.29. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 26,199 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

In other Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $82,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

