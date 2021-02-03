Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

