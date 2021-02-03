Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

NYSE NID traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 75,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.