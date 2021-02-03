Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NOM stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.