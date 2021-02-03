Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NMCO opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.

