Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NUVCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF opened at $54.54 on Friday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

