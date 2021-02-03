nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

