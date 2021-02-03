NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57,203 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $488,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.20. 313,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

